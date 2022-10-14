SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LEDS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Stories

