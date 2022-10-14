Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 146,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ SENEA traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.94. 24,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. Seneca Foods has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.19 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

