Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.54.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

