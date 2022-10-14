Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

