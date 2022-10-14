SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 56,748 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.75% of Beyond Meat worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 49,900.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.0 %

BYND traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $14.19. 43,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,635. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $109.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

