SG Americas Securities LLC Has $36.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after acquiring an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.73. 255,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,875,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.46.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

