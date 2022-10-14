SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,594,120 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,594,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,160.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.39.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $82.80. 39,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $79.44 and a 52 week high of $128.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

