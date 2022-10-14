Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 116,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sharing Economy International Stock Performance
Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,516,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.
