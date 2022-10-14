Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 116,400.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Performance

Shares of SEII stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,516,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Sharing Economy International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

