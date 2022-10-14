Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shell stock traded up GBX 2.16 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,304.66 ($27.85). 11,751,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379,959. The company has a market cap of £165.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 531.10. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,270.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,214.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.