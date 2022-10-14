Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 231.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
3i Group Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 440,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54.
About 3i Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3i Group (TGOPY)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.