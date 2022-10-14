Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 231.2%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 440,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

