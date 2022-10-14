Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Decreases By 90.9%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

