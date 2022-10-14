Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Decreases By 90.9%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
América Móvil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AMOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
