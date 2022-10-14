Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Rises By 288.9%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
ASDRF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
