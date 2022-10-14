Short Interest in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR) Drops By 78.4%

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAKR remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAKR. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $75,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000.

