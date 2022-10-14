Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Decreases By 66.6%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,234,500 shares, a drop of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 9,681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNDSF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.10 ($1.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

