Short Interest in Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Declines By 33.3%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Base Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.21. Base Resources has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 1.00.
About Base Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Base Resources (BSRUF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.