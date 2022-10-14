Short Interest in Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) Declines By 33.3%

Base Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.21. Base Resources has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 1.00.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

