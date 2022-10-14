Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Grows By 315.2%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 315.2% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Benchmark Metals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

