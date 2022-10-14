Short Interest in Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Rises By 200.0%

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Blackhawk Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BHWB remained flat at $31.00 on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

