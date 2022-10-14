Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Expands By 60.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.