Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Expands By 60.7%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
