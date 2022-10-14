Short Interest in Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Decreases By 100.0%

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,674,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere Trading Up 50.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSP traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 561,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,196. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

