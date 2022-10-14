Short Interest in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Grows By 58.7%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,000 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the September 15th total of 283,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $15.00 on Friday. Bridge Investment Group has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $436.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

BRDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,367,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

