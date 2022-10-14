Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Increases By 241.4%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 241.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BHFAM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.80. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $26.24.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 10th were paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.