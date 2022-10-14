Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Grows By 700.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Clicks Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CLCGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $44.44.
Clicks Group Company Profile
