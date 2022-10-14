Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Grows By 700.0%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CLCGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.83. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

