Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Rises By 442.9%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

COMSW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 3,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,506. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

