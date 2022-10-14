Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Expands By 400.0%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 2.4 %

DTRUY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTRUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.