Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Grows By 647.4%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 647.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eguana Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

EGTYF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 48,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

