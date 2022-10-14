Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Drops By 33.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 610,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 809.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $18.42 during trading hours on Friday. 10,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

