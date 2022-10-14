Short Interest in Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Rises By 307.1%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of EGFEY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 73,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGFEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.20 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.

