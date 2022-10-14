Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Decreases By 36.9%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

