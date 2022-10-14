Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Rises By 331.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 331.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

FITBO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,312. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

