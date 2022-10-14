Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Expands By 342.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FUPBY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,327. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $12.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

