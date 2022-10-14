Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Decreases By 37.0%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

