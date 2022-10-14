Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 972.5%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a growth of 972.5% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

Shares of IGEN stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

About IGEN Networks

(Get Rating)

See Also

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.