Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Expands By 27,818.2%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,200 shares, a growth of 27,818.2% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

PIE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.