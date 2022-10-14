Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Decreases By 37.5%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MDxHealth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

MDxHealth Trading Down 0.6 %

MDXH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MDxHealth will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Featured Articles

