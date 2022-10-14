Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Decreases By 38.8%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.33 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.69.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

