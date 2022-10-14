Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Declines By 39.6%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 528,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Panasonic has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

