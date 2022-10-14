Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Declines By 33.3%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXRA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

