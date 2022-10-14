Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Decreases By 76.7%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the September 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santos Price Performance

Shares of SSLZY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.85. 291,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,743. Santos has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.