Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Rises By 57.6%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

SCOBW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,903. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

