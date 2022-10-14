Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Decreases By 46.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SVBL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 11,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

