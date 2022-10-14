Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Drops By 31.0%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKB. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $263,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPKB remained flat at $9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,017. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

