Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Expands By 2,000.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.53. 8,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,841. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $199.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.29). Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

