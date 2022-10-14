Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Rises By 150.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Price Performance

TGEN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

