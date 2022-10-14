Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 28.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 427,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %
TTNP stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)
