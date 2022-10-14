Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 28.5%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 427,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

TTNP stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

