Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Down 1%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 194,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,847,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sidus Space Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sidus Space during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

