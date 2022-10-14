Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Down 1%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 194,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,847,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Sidus Space Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sidus Space Company Profile
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.
