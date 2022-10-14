Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Lowered to C$1.25 at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,601. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

