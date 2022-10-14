Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

