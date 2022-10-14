Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 185.4% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the September 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.4 days.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SVLKF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interests in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

