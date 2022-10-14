Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Up 185.4% in September

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the September 15th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.4 days.
Silver Lake Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SVLKF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Silver Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.68.
About Silver Lake Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Lake Resources (SVLKF)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.