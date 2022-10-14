SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Short Interest Update

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of SLVR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.76. 808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,253. SILVERspac has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Institutional Trading of SILVERspac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SILVERspac in the first quarter valued at $6,555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $6,369,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $4,821,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SILVERspac in the first quarter worth $4,160,000.

About SILVERspac

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

