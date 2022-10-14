Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Simmons First National comprises 3.7% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Simmons Bank owned about 1.54% of Simmons First National worth $42,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. 16,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,675. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

